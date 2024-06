Poland last night became the first side to be eliminated from Euro 2024.

Their 3-1 defeat to Austria in Group D, coupled with a scoreless draw between the Netherlands and France, means the Poles can no longer advance.

Today’s first game is in Group F in Hamburg, where Georgia play Czechia.

The two teams who opened that group with victories - Turkey and Portugal - meet in Dortmund from 5.

And Belgium could be in real trouble in Group E if they don’t beat Romania from 8.