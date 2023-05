Plymouth are champions of League One after beating Port Vale 3-1 on the final day of the season.

Peterborough have taken the final play-off place thanks to a 2-nil win at Barnsley, with Derby slipping out the top six following a 1-nil defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Cambridge have survived thanks to a 2-nil win over Forest Green Rovers, but MK Dons, Morecambe and Accrington have been relegated.