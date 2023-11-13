Player of the year to come from Peamount

The SSE Airtricity Women’s player of the year will come from Peamount United.

The Premier Division champions have a clean sweep of nominees, with Sadhbh Doyle, Emma Duggan and Erin McLaughlin all shortlisted.

Their teammate Jess Fitzgerald is nominated for Young Player of the Year, alongside Shamrock Rovers duo Scarlett Heron and Lia O’Leary.

Peamount boss James O’Callaghan is shortlisted for manager of the year, with Shamrock Rovers’ Collie O’Neill, and Galway United’s Phil Trill.

Winners will be revealed on November 23rd at Clontarf Castle.

Sligo Rovers have confirmed their first signing of the close season.

JR Wilson joins from Shelbourne, where the right-back made 27 top flight appearances in the season just ended.

