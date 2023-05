Play-off places are the focus on the final day of the Championship season.

There are two spots still available with Coventry, Millwall, Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn all able to secure one.

Two of those teams meet each other as Millwall host Blackburn, while Coventry end the regular campaign at Middlesbrough, Sunderland go to Preston and West Brom are at Swansea.

Advertisement

All of today's games kick-off at 3pm.