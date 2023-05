A place in the Munster under-20 hurling final is the prize on offer for both Tipperary and Clare tonight.

The two sides square off in their semi-final tie at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Throw-in is at half seven.

Saturday's All-Ireland under-20 football final between Kildare and Sligo will now throw-in at half-one.

Kingspan Breffni in Cavan is the venue.