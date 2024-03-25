Petrie departs as Ulster CEO according to reports

There’s more upheaval at Ulster, where it’s reported that Jonny Petrie has left his role as CEO.

Petrie was appointed in 2019, after four years as managing director at Edinburgh.

His first season with Ulster coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the last time that the province reached a league final.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ulster look set to be without Billy Burns and Sean Reffell for Saturday’s URC fixture with the DHL Stormers.

Burns suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s defeat to the Sharks, while Reffell damaged his ankle in the same game.

====

Advertisement

Ciaran Frawley is a doubt for Leinster’s URC meeting with the Bulls at the RDS.

The versatile back sustained a foot injury during Saturday’s win over Zebre.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley could be in contention, as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

=====

Connacht continue to be without Ireland pair Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham ahead of their URC trip to Benetton.

They will only reintegrate into the squad after the game in Treviso.

Advertisement

Conor Oliver and JJ Hanrahan are also likely to miss that game, having been removed from the defeat to the Lions with head injuries.