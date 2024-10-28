Advertisement
Sport

Peter Keane set to become Clare manager

Oct 28, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Peter Keane set to become Clare manager
Kerry's Peter Keane is set to become the new manager of the Clare senior football team.

The former Kingdom boss is to be put forward for ratification at the November meeting of Clare county committee.

