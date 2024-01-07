Penalty shootout heartache for Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic have failed to qualify for the Keanes Jewellers Munster Champions Trophy final.
They went down at home to Newmarket Celtic, 5-3 on penalties after a 1 all draw.
John Drummey describes the closing dramatic moments
