Advertisement
Sport

Penalty shootout heartache for Killarney Celtic

Jan 7, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Penalty shootout heartache for Killarney Celtic
Share this article

Killarney Celtic have failed to qualify for the Keanes Jewellers Munster Champions Trophy final.

They went down at home to Newmarket Celtic, 5-3 on penalties after a 1 all draw.

John Drummey describes the closing dramatic moments

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KDL soccer review
Advertisement
Kerry Airport Juvenile Cup and Plate finals review
Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Advertisement

Recommended

Sam Kerr suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury
Calls for three councils to apply pressure to ensure Shannon Estuary is prioritised
Lisowski through to quarter-finals at the Masters
Provincial GAA wrap
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus