Peamount's unbeaten start to the new Women's Premier Division season came to an end last night.

Megan Smyth-Lynch scored twice as Shelbourne beat the leaders 4-1 at PLR Park.

Shamrock Rovers continued their good start with a 2-1 win over Wexford Youths, while Galway United beat Athlone Town by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere, Bohemians had a 3-nil win over DLR Waves and Treaty United and Cork City played out a 1-1 draw.