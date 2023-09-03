Peamount remain six clear; Men's First Division leaders beaten

Leaders Peamount United remain six points clear at the top of the Women's Premier Division table.

They beat DLR Waves 3-nil today, while second placed Shelbourne were 2-1 winners over Athlone Town.

Elsewhere, it finished goalless between Bohemians and Galway United.

Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City four-nil while Wexford Youths were 4-1 winners over Sligo Rovers.

Men's First Division leaders Galway United fell to just their second defeat of the season.

John Caulfield's side suffered a 1-nil loss to Longford Town at Bishopsgate.