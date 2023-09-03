Advertisement
Sport

Peamount remain six clear; Men's First Division leaders beaten

Sep 3, 2023 09:13 By radiokerrysport
Peamount remain six clear; Men's First Division leaders beaten Peamount remain six clear; Men's First Division leaders beaten
Share this article

Leaders Peamount United remain six points clear at the top of the Women's Premier Division table.

They beat DLR Waves 3-nil today, while second placed Shelbourne were 2-1 winners over Athlone Town.

Elsewhere, it finished goalless between Bohemians and Galway United.

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City four-nil while Wexford Youths were 4-1 winners over Sligo Rovers.

==

Men's First Division leaders Galway United fell to just their second defeat of the season.

Advertisement

John Caulfield's side suffered a 1-nil loss to Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus