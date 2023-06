Peamount are now six points clear at the top of the Women's Premier Division.

Before a record crowd of 1,464 at Tallaght Stadium, the leaders beat Shamrock Rovers 1-nil.

Shelbourne are second after their five-nil win over Wexford Youths.

Elsewhere, Bohemians beat Cork City 2-1, while it finished goalless between DLR Waves and Treaty United.

At the Showgrounds, Galway United beat Sligo Rovers 2-nil.