Peamount extend lead at top of Women's Premier Division

May 27, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Peamount United have extended their lead at the top of the Women's Premier Division to four points this afternoon

Sadhbh Doyle's header gave the visitors a 1-0 win away to Shelbourne.

