Peamount United have been crowned as the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions.

They beat Wexford Youths by two goals to nil this afternoon.

It's Peamount's first title since 2020 and a fourth in all.

Elsewhere today, Cork City beat Treaty United by a goal to nil.

There are four games in the SSE Airtricity League First Division today.

Finn Harps beat Athlone Town 3-1.