Peamount could secure Premier Division title today

Peamount United could secure the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title tonight.

Three-points away to Wexford Youths will see them wrestle the trophy away from Shelbourne for the first time in three years.

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is at 2.

At the same time, Cork City play Treaty United.

It’s semi-finals day in the FAI Cup.

Holders Shelbourne are away to Shamrock Rovers from 4.

While last season’s beaten finalists Athlone go to Sligo Rovers, with a 6pm start at the Showgrounds.