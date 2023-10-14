Advertisement
Peamount could secure Premier Division title today

Oct 14, 2023
Peamount could secure Premier Division title today
Peamount United could secure the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title tonight.

Three-points away to Wexford Youths will see them wrestle the trophy away from Shelbourne for the first time in three years.

Kick-off at Ferrycarrig Park is at 2.

At the same time, Cork City play Treaty United.

It’s semi-finals day in the FAI Cup.

Holders Shelbourne are away to Shamrock Rovers from 4.

While last season’s beaten finalists Athlone go to Sligo Rovers, with a 6pm start at the Showgrounds.

