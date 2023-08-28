Pauw's future to be decided tomorrow

Vera Pauw's future as Republic of Ireland manager will be decided at an FAI board meeting tomorrow.

The 60-year-old's current contract has expired after she led the Girls in Green to their first ever appearance at World Cup in the summer.

After narrow defeats to co-hosts Australia and reigning Olympic champions Canada, Ireland drew 0-0 with Nigeria to exit the tournament on something of a positive note.

However there have been reports of a strained relationship between manager and some players.