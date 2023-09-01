Pauw claims some staff turned on her in final weeks of her reign

Former Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw claims that some of her staff turned on her in the final weeks of her reign.

The FAI decided not to extend her contract with the national team this week after leading the side to their first World Cup last month.

In an interview with RTE, the Dutch woman criticised the association's process when conducting a review into the qualification campaign, and performance at the tournament itself.

Also, Pauw says Katie McCabe should not be held accountable for her departure as manager, and criticised her assistant Tom Elmes for his contributions to the World Cup review that led to her departure.