Pat's game overshadowed by alleged racist remark

Sep 2, 2024 07:35 By radiokerrynews
Pat's game overshadowed by alleged racist remark
St Patrick's Athletic were 4-1 winners over Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

The game was overshadowed by an alleged racist remark aimed at Drogheda striker Douglas James Taylor.

