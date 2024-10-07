Advertisement
Sport

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher retires

Oct 7, 2024 12:07 By radiokerrynews
Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher has retired from inter-county hurling.

The 34-year-old won three All-Ireland medals during 16 years with the senior panel.

Maher also collected five Munster titles and was a two-time All-Star.

