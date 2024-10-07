Patrick 'Bonner' Maher retires

Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher has retired from inter-county hurling.
The 34-year-old won three All-Ireland medals during 16 years with the senior panel.
Maher also collected five Munster titles and was a two-time All-Star.
Advertisement
Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher has retired from inter-county hurling.
The 34-year-old won three All-Ireland medals during 16 years with the senior panel.
Maher also collected five Munster titles and was a two-time All-Star.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus