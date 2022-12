Pat Hickey has stepped down from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on health grounds.

A statement said the Executive Board of the IOC accepted a letter of resignation from the 77 year old last night.

It went on to thank him for his services to the Olympic Movement over the years and wished him well.

Hickey was arrested in Brazil six years ago as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal resale of Olympic tickets.

He denied all charges and has never faced trial.