Pat Flanagan confirmed as Chairman of Rásaíocht Con Eireann

Rásaíocht Con Eireann are pleased to announce that Minister Charlie McConalogue has appointed Pat Flanagan as the Chairman of Rásaíocht Con Eireann.

Pat, an experienced veterinary surgeon, is a current member of the board of RCÉ. He succeeds Frank Nyhan who served as Chairman for 6 years.

CEO Tim Lucey commented on the appointment, stating, “We warmly welcome Pat Flanagan to his new role as Chairman. His commitment will undoubtedly help to drive RCÉ forward. We also extend our thanks to Frank Nyhan for his leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”