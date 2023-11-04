Advertisement
Sport

Parnells in provincial action this afternoon

Nov 4, 2023
Parnells in provincial action this afternoon
Tralee Parnells are in provincial action this afternoon.

They go up against The Banner from Clare in the AIB Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship.

The Quarter-Final tie is on at John Mitchels from 1.30.

