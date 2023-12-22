Palace & Brighton draw; Villa can go top tonight

Crystal Palace and Brighton played out a 1-all draw in the Premier League last night.

Jordan Ayew put the hosts ahead just before the break at Selhurst Park.

Danny Welbeck then equalised in the 82nd minute to earn a draw for the visitors.

The Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson was on the bench for Brighton but did not play.

The point means the Seagulls are eighth in the table while Crystal Palace are 15th.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson insists he's not feeling any pressure

Aston Villa have the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table tonight, at least until tomorrow.

They welcome bottom side Sheffield United to Villa Park for an 8-o'clock start.