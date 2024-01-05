Palace and Everton draw in FA Cup; games continues tonight

Crystal Palace and Everton played out a goalless draw in the third round of the FA Cup last night at Selhurst Park.

The tie now goes to a replay at Goodison Park the week after next.

Everton finished last night's match with ten players after the dismissal of Dominic Calvert Lewin.

Ireland international Seamus Coleman played all 90 minutes for the visitors.

There are two all Premier League ties in tonight's FA Cup third round action.

Brentford host Wolves from a quarter past seven, while Tottenham take on Burnley from 8.

At half seven, Fulham have home advantage for their meeting with Rotherham.

The Scottish FA says it's 'disappointed' with Rangers after a meeting was held over a VAR controversy in last weekend's Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

Rangers claimed there was an 'overriding consensus' at Wednesday's meeting that the decision not to award a penalty after an apparent handball was incorrect.

Rangers appealed for a penalty after Celtic defender Alistair Johnston appeared to handle the ball inside the area - but a goal kick was awarded and the decision was confirmed by VAR after a check.

The SFA insist the incident was a subjective handball and not a sufficiently clear and obvious error which necessitated a review.