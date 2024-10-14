Advertisement
Sport

Padraig Corcoran - 'Our lads showed great character throughout'

Oct 14, 2024 12:18 By radiokerrysport
Dingle and Dr Crokes will do battle in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Final in two weeks time

That's after Dingles emphatic extra time win yesterday afternoon to knock the holders East Kerry out of the competition.

Dr Crokes booked their spot in the decider on Saturday by beating St Brendans.

Dingle Bainisteoir Padraig Corcoran says his side showed some great character throughout

East Kerry Manager Jerry O'Sullivan says the games against Dingle over the last number of years have been tough contests

