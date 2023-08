Owen Farrell has escaped a ban, despite being red-carded in England’s win over Wales at the weekend.

The England captain had a yellow upgraded to a red in the TMO bunker following a challenge on Taine Basham.

But a three-man judiciary panel found Jamie George’s intervention brought about a ‘late change in dynamics’ in the contact.

Farrell’s red has been rescinded, and he is free to play immediately.