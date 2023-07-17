O'Sullivan trains with Ireland ahead of World Cup opener

Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne says they're fully aware of the threat posed by Australia.

Vera Pauw's side take on the hosts in their opening Group B match at the World Cup this Thursday in Sydney.

With preparations continuing, Payne says getting to see Australia play France in a friendly last Friday has been a help.

Advertisement

The Irish squad trained earlier this morning, with Denise O'Sullivan taking some part in the session.

The midfielder is recovering after sustaining a shin injury in last Friday's friendly against Colombia.