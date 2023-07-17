Advertisement
Sport

O'Sullivan trains with Ireland ahead of World Cup opener

Jul 17, 2023 12:21 By radiokerrysport
O'Sullivan trains with Ireland ahead of World Cup opener O'Sullivan trains with Ireland ahead of World Cup opener
Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne says they're fully aware of the threat posed by Australia.

Vera Pauw's side take on the hosts in their opening Group B match at the World Cup this Thursday in Sydney.

With preparations continuing, Payne says getting to see Australia play France in a friendly last Friday has been a help.

The Irish squad trained earlier this morning, with Denise O'Sullivan taking some part in the session.

The midfielder is recovering after sustaining a shin injury in last Friday's friendly against Colombia.

