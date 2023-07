Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says Denise O'Sullivan could still feature in next week's World Cup opener against Australia.

The midfielder suffered a shin injury in yesterday's behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia.

The game was abandoned after 20 minutes due to excessively rough play, according to the FAI.

Advertisement

A scan has revealed O'Sullivan didn't sustain any bone fracture - and Pauw says they're hopeful of a quick recovery ahead of Thursday's match