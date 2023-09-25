O’Sullivan and Quinn been passed fit for game away to Hungary

Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn have been passed fit for tomorrow’s Women’s Nations League game away to Hungary.
Both experienced players took knocks towards the end of Saturday’s 3-nil win over Northern Ireland.
