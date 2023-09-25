Advertisement
Sport

O’Sullivan and Quinn been passed fit for game away to Hungary

Sep 25, 2023 17:26 By radiokerrysport
O’Sullivan and Quinn been passed fit for game away to Hungary
Denise O’Sullivan and Louise Quinn have been passed fit for tomorrow’s Women’s Nations League game away to Hungary.

Both experienced players took knocks towards the end of Saturday’s 3-nil win over Northern Ireland.

