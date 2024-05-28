Advertisement
Sport

O'Shea to name Ireland squad later today

May 28, 2024 12:50 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland interim boss John O'Shea will name his squad later for the upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Nathan Collins, Evan Ferguson and Gavin Bazunu will miss the matches.

