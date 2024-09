Eamon O’Shea has been confirmed as part of Micheal Donoghue’s Galway hurling backroom team.

The Tipperary native worked under Henry Shefflin with the Tribesmen this year, and has previously worked with Donoghue during O’Shea’s stint as Tipp manager.

Donoghue’s return to the job will be ratified at tonight’s Galway county board meeting.