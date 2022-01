The EPCR say they are working with clubs to ensure this month's Round 3 and 4 pool games in the Heineken Champions Cup go ahead.

Last month, five Champions Cup Round 2 pool games were postponed due to French Government restrictions on travel to and from the UK.

While Leinster's visit to Montpellier was cancelled with the French side awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win.

Advertisement

A Medical Advisory Group at the time said it was 'not safe' for the game to go ahead.