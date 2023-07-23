Opening weekend of FAI Cup concludes today

The opening weekend of the FAI Cup concludes today.
The champions Derry City host Athlone Town from 5-o'clock this evening.
At the same time Dundalk welcome Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park in what is arguably the pick of the first-round fixtures.
Elsewhere today Lucan host St. Patrick's CY from 11-o'clock this morning,
While at 2-o'clock Portlaoise face Skerries Town and at 6-o'clock this evening St. Pat's go to Longford.
Galway United are safely through to the second round after a 4-1 win over Bangor Celtic at Eamonn Deacy Park.
Elsewhere Waterford beat St. Michael's 5-0 away from home.
While Rockmount beat non-league rivals Gorey Rangers 2-1 in Wexford.
Cork City saw off Treaty United 2-0 at Markets Field and Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 3-1 win away from home over Cockhill Celtic.