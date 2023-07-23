Advertisement
Opening weekend of FAI Cup concludes today

Jul 23, 2023 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Opening weekend of FAI Cup concludes today
The opening weekend of the FAI Cup concludes today.

The champions Derry City host Athlone Town from 5-o'clock this evening.

At the same time Dundalk welcome Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park in what is arguably the pick of the first-round fixtures.

Elsewhere today Lucan host St. Patrick's CY from 11-o'clock this morning,

While at 2-o'clock Portlaoise face Skerries Town and at 6-o'clock this evening St. Pat's go to Longford.

Galway United are safely through to the second round after a 4-1 win over Bangor Celtic at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Elsewhere Waterford beat St. Michael's 5-0 away from home.

While Rockmount beat non-league rivals Gorey Rangers 2-1 in Wexford.

Cork City saw off Treaty United 2-0 at Markets Field and Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 3-1 win away from home over Cockhill Celtic.

