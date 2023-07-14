Advertisement
Sport

Opening Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tonight

Jul 14, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Opening Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tonight Opening Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tonight
Share this article

It’s Abbeydorney against Ballyduff tonight for a place in the last four of the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

They face off in the Quarter Final at 7.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Kerry unchanged

Jul 14, 2023 07:07
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry unchanged

Jul 14, 2023 07:07
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus