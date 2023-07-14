Opening Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final tonight

It’s Abbeydorney against Ballyduff tonight for a place in the last four of the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.
They face off in the Quarter Final at 7.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
