Advertisement
Sport

Opening Euro 2024 semi tonight

Jul 9, 2024 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Opening Euro 2024 semi tonight
Share this article

We’ll know the identity of the first of the Euro 2024 finalists tonight.

Munich is the venue for Spain’s semi-final meeting with France, and kick-off is at 8.

The winner will play either England or the Netherlands in the final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry defender "good to go" for All Ireland semi-final
Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Rovers begin European campaign tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

People urged to “Think Before You Flush” to protect Kerry’s Blue Flag Beaches
Kerry defender "good to go" for All Ireland semi-final
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Rovers begin European campaign tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus