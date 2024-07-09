Opening Euro 2024 semi tonight

We’ll know the identity of the first of the Euro 2024 finalists tonight.
Munich is the venue for Spain’s semi-final meeting with France, and kick-off is at 8.
The winner will play either England or the Netherlands in the final.
