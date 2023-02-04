Opening day win for Kerry hurlers

Kerry have started their Allianz Hurling League campaign with a win.

The Kingdom won by 2-11 to 0-13 away to Derry by in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

Padraig Boyle pointed Kerry in front but 2 quick Derry points put their hosts ahead. After 4 minutes Kerry lost Colin Walsh to a straight red card. They bounced back through a

Daniel Collins equaliser and it was 2 points apiece after 6 minutes. Daithi Griffin was next to point for the Kingdom before Daniel Collins put them 2 in front. Back to back Padraig Boyle points had Kerry 4 clear. They led 0-8 to 0-5 after 21 minutes and by 11 points to 6 come the half hour mark. 2 Padraig Boyle scores deep into added on time meant Kerry were ahead by 13 points to 8 at the short whistle.

Kerry get Derry at arms length as the second half progressed, leading 16 to 11 11 minutes into the period. At the 3/4 stage Kerry were ahead by 17 points to 13. A lucky Kerry goal in the 22nd minute of the half took the Kingdom 8 clear as a Paudie O'Connor effort from distance caught the Derry keeper out in the sunshine. That made it 1-18 to 13 points. Two Padraig Boyle points and another by Keith Carmody meant Kerry were 11 clear going into added on time. Eoin Ross provided the icing on the cake with another Kerry goal in added on time.