Opening County football semi this evening

Oct 21, 2023 11:26 By radiokerrysport
Opening County football semi this evening
The opening Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-final is down for decision this evening.

Mid Kerry and Dingle go head to head from 5.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

