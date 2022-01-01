Only one game left standing in the Championship this afternoon

There's just one game in the Championship this afternoon.
Blackpool take on Hull from 3pm.
Sheffield United's clash with Middlesborough was called off yesterday.
Advertisement
Coventry's meeting with Luton has also been postponed.
There's just one game in the Championship this afternoon.
Blackpool take on Hull from 3pm.
Sheffield United's clash with Middlesborough was called off yesterday.
Coventry's meeting with Luton has also been postponed.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus