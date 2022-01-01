Advertisement
Only one game left standing in the Championship this afternoon

Jan 1, 2022 10:01 By radiokerrysport
There's just one game in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackpool take on Hull from 3pm.

Sheffield United's clash with Middlesborough was called off yesterday.

Coventry's meeting with Luton has also been postponed.

