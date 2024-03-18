O'Neill out of the Republic of Ireland's under-21 Euro qualifier

Ollie O'Neill has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's under-21 Euro qualifier with San Marino on Friday.
He has picked up and injury, with manager Jim Crawford calling in Lincoln City's Dylan Duffy as cover.
