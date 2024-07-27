Advertisement
Sport

Olympics update

Jul 27, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Olympics update
Share this article

Day one of the games continues this evening with plenty of Irish action still to come.

The men's Sevens rugby have finished 6th - they failed to get revenge on New Zealand after being beaten 17-7 in the 5th placed playoff.

Dean Clancy fell in the preliminary round of the men’s lightweight division losing out to Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh in a split decision.

Advertisement

At the canoeing venue, Liam Jegou has advanced to the semi finals of men’s singles after finishing inside the top 16.

Madison Corcoran missed out on a place in the next round of the women’s kayak.

After the dressage phase of 3 day eventing, Ireland are in 11th with Germany leading the way.

Advertisement

Austin O’Connor is top Irish individual in 28th place as things stand.

In road cycling, Ryan Mullen finished in 12th place in the men’s individual time trial.

Later, swimmer Ellen Walshe goes in the semi final of the women's 100 metre butterfly at around half past 7.

Advertisement

Dubliner Nhat Nguyen faces Misha Zilberman of Israel in his first group match in the men’s badminton.

And one of Ireland’s genuine medal hopes - gymnast Rhys McClenaghan - takes part in the men’s pommel horse qualifying.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Extra time heartbreak for Kerry
Advertisement
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Kerry FC Underage Review
Advertisement

Recommended

Extra time heartbreak for Kerry
Leclerc in pole position for Belgian GP
Defeat for Kerry to Cavan in All Ireland Final
Council proposing to close streets and roads to facilitate Féile Thrá Lí events
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus