Olympics update

Day one of the games continues this evening with plenty of Irish action still to come.

The men's Sevens rugby have finished 6th - they failed to get revenge on New Zealand after being beaten 17-7 in the 5th placed playoff.

Dean Clancy fell in the preliminary round of the men’s lightweight division losing out to Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh in a split decision.

At the canoeing venue, Liam Jegou has advanced to the semi finals of men’s singles after finishing inside the top 16.

Madison Corcoran missed out on a place in the next round of the women’s kayak.

After the dressage phase of 3 day eventing, Ireland are in 11th with Germany leading the way.

Austin O’Connor is top Irish individual in 28th place as things stand.

In road cycling, Ryan Mullen finished in 12th place in the men’s individual time trial.

Later, swimmer Ellen Walshe goes in the semi final of the women's 100 metre butterfly at around half past 7.

Dubliner Nhat Nguyen faces Misha Zilberman of Israel in his first group match in the men’s badminton.

And one of Ireland’s genuine medal hopes - gymnast Rhys McClenaghan - takes part in the men’s pommel horse qualifying.