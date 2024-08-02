Olympics gold for swimmer with Kerry connections

Swimmer Hubert Kos, who has family in Kerry, was last night crowned Olympic champion.
Kos, who has an aunt in Tralee, won the men's 200 metres backstroke to give Hungary their first gold of the games.
Advertisement
Swimmer Hubert Kos, who has family in Kerry, was last night crowned Olympic champion.
Kos, who has an aunt in Tralee, won the men's 200 metres backstroke to give Hungary their first gold of the games.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus