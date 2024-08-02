Advertisement
Sport

Olympics gold for swimmer with Kerry connections

Aug 2, 2024
Olympics gold for swimmer with Kerry connections
Swimmer Hubert Kos, who has family in Kerry, was last night crowned Olympic champion.

Kos, who has an aunt in Tralee, won the men's 200 metres backstroke to give Hungary their first gold of the games.

