Old firm title decider today

This lunchtime's Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers is one of the most significant in recent years.

Victory for the hosts at Celtic Park would put them on the verge of securing the Scottish Premiership title - but Rangers can move level on points with their Glasgow rivals by winning.

Third placed Hearts take on Dundee later in the afternoon, while St Mirren host Kilmarnock in the other top-half game.

In the bottom six, already-relegated Livingston meet St Johnstone and Ross County face Motherwell.