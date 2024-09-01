Advertisement
Old firm derby this lunchtime

Sep 1, 2024 10:33 By radiokerrynews
Old firm derby this lunchtime
((Cel v Ran starts 1230, others 1500))

Aberdeen are sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership this morning after scoring a 98th minute goal to beat Ross County 1-nil.

Champions Celtic can overtake them at the summit with victory in this afternoon's Old Firm derby with Rangers at Parkhead.

Motherwell are level on points with Rangers thanks to a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone.

It finished 2-all between Dundee and St Mirren.

Today's other games see Hearts host Dundee United and Hibs travel to Kilmarnock.

