Oisin Mullen in contention to return to Mayo team for All-Ireland final

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Oisin Mullen is in contention to return to the Mayo team for tomorrow's All-Ireland Football final against Tyrone.

The half-back missed the westerner's win over Dublin in the semi-finals through injury but he's recovered from that quad issue.

Eoghan McLaughlin also trained this week after the jaw fracture he suffered in that game with Dublin.

The Tyrone management will have to decide whether or not to start All-Star forward Cathal McShane.

Red Hand attacker Niall Sludden says they've improved throughout the summer

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

