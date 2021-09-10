Oisin Mullen in contention to return to Mayo team for All-Ireland final

Oisin Mullen is in contention to return to the Mayo team for tomorrow's All-Ireland Football final against Tyrone.

The half-back missed the westerner's win over Dublin in the semi-finals through injury but he's recovered from that quad issue.

Eoghan McLaughlin also trained this week after the jaw fracture he suffered in that game with Dublin.

The Tyrone management will have to decide whether or not to start All-Star forward Cathal McShane.

Red Hand attacker Niall Sludden says they've improved throughout the summer