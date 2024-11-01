Ogbene set to miss rest of season

Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to miss the rest of the season.
The Republic of Ireland attacker has undergone surgery on an Achilles tendon injury, which he suffered in Ipswich’s match against Brentford last weekend.
Advertisement
Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to miss the rest of the season.
The Republic of Ireland attacker has undergone surgery on an Achilles tendon injury, which he suffered in Ipswich’s match against Brentford last weekend.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus