Sport

Ogbene set to miss rest of season

Nov 1, 2024 17:34 By radiokerrysport
Ogbene set to miss rest of season
Chiedozie Ogbene looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland attacker has undergone surgery on an Achilles tendon injury, which he suffered in Ipswich’s match against Brentford last weekend.

