Offaly Under 20 All Ireland Football Champions

For the first time since 1988 Offaly are the U20 All-Ireland Football champions.
That's after they beat Roscommon 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park this afternoon.
Jack Bryant with the goal for the Faithful County.
Advertisement
For the first time since 1988 Offaly are the U20 All-Ireland Football champions.
That's after they beat Roscommon 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park this afternoon.
Jack Bryant with the goal for the Faithful County.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus