Offaly Under 20 All Ireland Football Champions

Aug 15, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrysport
Offaly Under 20 All Ireland Football Champions
For the first time since 1988 Offaly are the U20 All-Ireland Football champions.

That's after they beat Roscommon 1-14 to 1-11 at Croke Park this afternoon.

Jack Bryant with the goal for the Faithful County.

