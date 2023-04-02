Advertisement
Sport

Offaly hurlers promoted

Apr 2, 2023 15:04 By radiokerrynews
Offaly are back in Division 1 after a 0-24 to 1-18 win over Kildare in Portlaoise in the AHL Division 2A final in Portlaoise.

In the Division 2B Final Meath have beaten Donegal by 0-20 points to 0-14.

