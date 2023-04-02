Offaly hurlers promoted

Offaly are back in Division 1 after a 0-24 to 1-18 win over Kildare in Portlaoise in the AHL Division 2A final in Portlaoise.
In the Division 2B Final Meath have beaten Donegal by 0-20 points to 0-14.
Advertisement
Offaly are back in Division 1 after a 0-24 to 1-18 win over Kildare in Portlaoise in the AHL Division 2A final in Portlaoise.
In the Division 2B Final Meath have beaten Donegal by 0-20 points to 0-14.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus