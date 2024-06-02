Offaly are Under 20 Hurling champions

Offaly are the Under 20 Hurling champions.
Goals from Shane Rigney and Dan Bourke helped the Faithful to a 2-20 to 2-14 win over Tipperary this evening.
It's their first All Ireland win in four attempts at this level.
