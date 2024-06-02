Advertisement
Sport

Offaly are Under 20 Hurling champions

Jun 2, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Offaly are Under 20 Hurling champions
Offaly are the Under 20 Hurling champions.

Goals from Shane Rigney and Dan Bourke helped the Faithful to a 2-20 to 2-14 win over Tipperary this evening.

It's their first All Ireland win in four attempts at this level.

