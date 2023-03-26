Advertisement
Sport

O'Dowda ruled out for France

Mar 26, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
O'Dowda ruled out for France O'Dowda ruled out for France
Share this article

Callum O'Dowda has been ruled out the Euro qualifyer with France in Dublin tomorrow night with a groin injury.

Robbie Brady has been called up as cover.

Meanwhile the Norwich attacker Adam Idah has been passed fit.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus