O'Dowda ruled out for France

Callum O'Dowda has been ruled out the Euro qualifyer with France in Dublin tomorrow night with a groin injury.
Robbie Brady has been called up as cover.
Meanwhile the Norwich attacker Adam Idah has been passed fit.
