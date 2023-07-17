O'Connor says improvements are needed ahead of AI Final

This year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final will be a repeat of the 2019 decider.

Dublin are set to take on holders Kerry in a fortnight after the Kingdom got the better of Derry in yesterday's semi-final at Croke Park.

Jack O'Connor's side scored five of the last six points to win by 1-17 to 1-15.

Speaking after the game, O Connor said Kerry need to improve if Sam Maguire is to make a return to the Kingdom

Meanwhile New York are All Ireland Junior Champions

They beat Kilkenny 13 points to 1-9 in the curtain raiser in GAA HQ

Dublin will play Cork in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Kate Sullivan scored two goals for the Dubs in yesterday's 3-12 to six points win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

The other last four tie will be between Kerry and Mayo.