Advertisement
Sport

O'Connor says improvements are needed ahead of AI Final

Jul 17, 2023 09:21 By radiokerrysport
O'Connor says improvements are needed ahead of AI Final O'Connor says improvements are needed ahead of AI Final
Kerry GAA Manager Jack O'Connor
Share this article

This year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final will be a repeat of the 2019 decider.

Dublin are set to take on holders Kerry in a fortnight after the Kingdom got the better of Derry in yesterday's semi-final at Croke Park.

Jack O'Connor's side scored five of the last six points to win by 1-17 to 1-15.

Advertisement

Speaking after the game, O Connor said Kerry need to improve if Sam Maguire is to make a return to the Kingdom

Meanwhile New York are All Ireland Junior Champions

Advertisement

They beat Kilkenny 13 points to 1-9 in the curtain raiser in GAA HQ

===

Dublin will play Cork in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Advertisement

Kate Sullivan scored two goals for the Dubs in yesterday's 3-12 to six points win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

The other last four tie will be between Kerry and Mayo.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus