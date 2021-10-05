O'Connor ratified but delegates not happy with how process was handled

Jack O’Connor has been confirmed as Kerry senior football team manager.

However, multiple delegates have expressed their dissatisfaction at how the process has been handled.

Reporting on last night’s County Committee is Jason O’Connor

Main points from meeting as reported last night:

Senior Football Management proposed by Kerry Executive of Jack O'Connor, Diarmuid Murphy and Micheal Quirke has been seconded. A lot of delegates have expressed serious dissatisfaction with how the process of appointing new management has been handled however. County Chairman Tim Murphy offered a staunch defence of the County Executive and Sub-Committee's handling of the matter. The process undertaken since the All-Ireland semi-final defeat was outlined to delegates and how the outgoing management were kept abreast of developments. The decision to nominate O'Connor's management team was made on the morning of the announcement itself. A counter proposal was made by Listry that the outgoing management remain in charge for one further year. No support was forthcoming for this proposal however. Therefore after nearly 50 minutes of debate Sub-Committee proposal is now officially ratified. Now process is over, Mr Murphy is now issuing a formal thank you to Peter Keane for his time as senior manager along with his management team.

Senior Hurling Management team of Stephen Molumphy (Manager), Pat Bennett, Shane Briggs and Brendan O'Sullivan proposed and ratified by County Committee Meeting for a two year term.

Minor Football Management of James Costello (Manager), Pa McCarthy (Currow) and Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O'Rahillys) proposed and ratified for another year in charge of the Kerry Minor Footballers in 2022.

Outgoing Kerry Senior Hurling Manager Fintan O'Connor and his management team are now receiving an official thank you from the County Chairman. He also thanked Stephen Stack and his proposed management for their interest in the Kerry Senior Football manager process.

On GAA Congress delegates express more of a preference for Motion 19 in terms of the Inter-County Season going forward however it is felt to be the better of two proposals that are not exactly perfect in themselves.

Kerry GAA County Committee Meeting concludes after 2 hours and 10 mins. Delegates thanked by Chairman at end for their contributions saying that they are all valid. Definitely the longest one held yet in an online form.